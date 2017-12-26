IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains 2017: Result not to be declared this week

The result of IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains will not be released this week. The result of IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains will not be released this week.

IBPS RRB: The result of the Common Written Exam (CWE) will not be released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) this week, as reported by few media outlets. Official sources have confirmed that the result will be out in January first week.

The main examination was conducted on November 12, before which preliminary recruitment exam for multipurpose office assistant (clerk) post was held at various regional rural banks on September 17, 23 and 24 across the country. A total of 8,298 posts would be filled by the means of the office assistant recruitment examination.

IBPS RRB office assistant main results 2017, here’ how to download:

Step 1: Log on to the official website for IBPS – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the notification for the IBPS RBI Office Assistant Mains result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and password

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

