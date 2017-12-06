IBPS RRB Office Assistant main results 2017 date and time: Result to be declared at ibps.in

IBPS RRB clerk results 2017 is expected to release this week IBPS RRB clerk results 2017 is expected to release this week

IBPS RRB results 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to release the results of the RRB office assistant main examinations this week. All those who have appeared for the paper can check their results from the official website of the institute (ibps.in).

A total of 8,298 posts would be filled by the means of the office assistant recruitment examination.

IBPS RRB office assistant main results 2017, here’ how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website for IBPS, click here to view result directly

Step 2: Click on the notification for the IBPS multipurpose office assistant prelims call letter and follow the links provided.

Step 3: Login with your registration number and password.

Step 4: Download your call letter and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The IBPS has already released the RRB Officer Scale I main examination 2017 and the single examination results for RRB Officer Scale-II and III. The IBPS RRB office assistant recruitment preliminary exams 2017 were conducted on September 17, September 23 and September 24, 2017. Read | Jobs in Bank of Baroda

