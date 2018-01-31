IBPS RRB CWE V reserve list out at ibps.in

IBPS RRB final results will be released today at ibps.in IBPS RRB final results will be released today at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the reserve list of IBPS RRB-V today. The result for the post of IBPS RRB for Officer Scale-I (PO), Office Assistant (Clerk) Officer Scale-II (GBO and Specialist) and Officer Scale-III will be available at the official website – ibps.in. The results are available till February 28.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the main examination for the post of Officers Scale I and in the single level examination for the post of Officers Scale II and III under CWE- RRB-V were called for an interview round in January.

IBPS RRB results 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link flashing on the top of the page ‘IBPS RRB results 2017’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the respective exam result link

Step 5: Enter your roll number and password and click on submit after filling the security box.

Step 4: Download the results and save a copy for further reference.

The online registration started in September 2016 and the prelims were held in October while the main exam was held in December. The interview rounds were held last year in January.

