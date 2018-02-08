IBPS result 2017: Check SO mains score at ibps.in, details

IBPS SO result 2017: The result for specialist officer (SO) CRP SPL VII main examination has been released at the official website – ibps.in. IBPS SO result 2017: The result for specialist officer (SO) CRP SPL VII main examination has been released at the official website – ibps.in.

IBPS SO result 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result for specialist officer (SO) CRP SPL VII main examination at its official website – ibps.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam are required to check their respective results at the official website itself. The result will be available till February 13. The exam was conducted on January 28. Recruitment will be done for the posts of:

IT officer

Agriculture field officer

Rajbhasha Adhikari

Law officer

HR/Personnel officer

Marketing officer

IBPS SO result 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number/roll number, password/date of birth and image code

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

All those who had cleared the preliminary examination, conducted on December 30 and 31, had appeared for the mains. Selected candidates will be hired for the posts of agriculture field officer, rajbhasha adhikari, law officer and HR/personnel officer. The application process began on November 7 and closed on November 27, 2017.

