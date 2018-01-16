IBPS releases 2018 calendar, RRB exam in August, PO in October

Aspirants can check the entire schedule at the official website – ibps.in. Aspirants can check the entire schedule at the official website – ibps.in.

IBPS exam calendar 2018: The exam dates for online CWE for RRBs and PSB have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Aspirants can check the entire schedule at the official website – ibps.in. The registration process will be online only and single registration will be conducted for both preliminary and main examination. IBPS conducts these exams for the recruitment of officers at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

CWE RRB-VII (Officers) and CWE RRB-VII (Office Assistants) exam schedule

Preliminary examination

Officer Scale I and Office Assistants: August 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and September 1.

Single examination

Officers Scale II and III: September 30

Main examination

Officer Scale I: September 30

Office Assistants: October 7

CWE PO/MT-VIII, CWE CLERK-VIII and CWE SPL-VIII

Preliminary examination for PO: October 13, 14, 20 and 21

Preliminary examination for Clerks: December 8,9,15 and 16

Preliminary examination for SO: December 29 and 30

Main examination for PO: November 18

Main examination for Clerks: January 20

Main examination for SO: January 27

Documents required for registration

Photograph – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpg file

Signature – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file

Thumb impression of the applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file

Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file

