IBPS releases 2018 calendar, RRB exam in August, PO in October

IBPS exam calendar 2018: The exam dates for online CWE for RRBs and PSB have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Aspirants can check the entire schedule at the official website – ibps.in. The registration process will be online only and single registration will be conducted for both preliminary and main examination. IBPS conducts these exams for the recruitment of officers at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).
CWE RRB-VII (Officers) and CWE RRB-VII (Office Assistants) exam schedule
Preliminary examination
Officer Scale I and Office Assistants: August 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and September 1.
Single examination
Officers Scale II and III: September 30
Main examination
Officer Scale I: September 30
Office Assistants: October 7
CWE PO/MT-VIII, CWE CLERK-VIII and CWE SPL-VIII
Preliminary examination for PO: October 13, 14, 20 and 21
Preliminary examination for Clerks: December 8,9,15 and 16
Preliminary examination for SO: December 29 and 30
Main examination for PO: November 18
Main examination for Clerks: January 20
Main examination for SO: January 27
Documents required for registration
Photograph – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpg file
Signature – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file
Thumb impression of the applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file
Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file
