IBPS recruitment 2018: PO exam from October 13, RRB CWE from August 11, check at ibps.in

IBPS PO 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the dates for the CWE Clerk, RRB, PSB and PO examinations. This year, the preliminary examination for the probationary officer post will begin from October 13, while for the CWE clerk post, the examination will start from August 11. The main examination for the Probationary Officer post will be held on November 18. Like every year, IBPS will start the registration process through online mode only.

IBPS 2018: Important dates

Probationary Officer posts

Preliminary examination: October 13, October 14, October 20, October 21

Main examination: November 11, 2018.

Clerks

Preliminary examination: December 8, December 9, December 15, December 16.

Main examination: January 20, 2019.

Specialist officers

Preliminary examination: December 29, December 30, 2018.

Main examination: January 27, 2019

RRB CWE (Officer Scale I and Office Assistants)

Preliminary examination: August 11, August 12, August 18, August 19, August 25, September 1, 2018.

Single examination: September 30, 2018

Main examination

Officer Scale I: September 30, 2018

Office Assistants: October 7, 2018.

IBPS PO 2018: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the registration process

Step 3: Fill the details as instructed

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Keep a print out of it for further reference.

Documents required to upload

Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpg file

Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file

Thumb impression of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file

Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file

IBPS PO 2018: Exam pattern

Exam pattern

There will be three sections of total 100 marks each with total one hour time allotted to finish it.

English language: A total of 30 questions will be asked of 30 marks.

Quantitative Aptitude: It will be of 35 marks and 35 questions will be asked

Reasoning Ability: It will be of 35 marks and 35 questions will be asked

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world-class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organizations.The foundation of the Institute is based on the philosophy of Speed, Accuracy and Confidentiality in all its activities and it strives to achieve this through a blend of modern technology and academic expertise.

