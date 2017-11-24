IBPS RRB officer scale I, II, III main/ single exam results declared

IBPS RRB 2017 results are available at ibps.in IBPS RRB 2017 results are available at ibps.in

IBPS RRB results 2017: The results of the Reserved Rural Banks (RRB) officer scale I, II and III has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The results are available till November 29. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their marks on the official website – ibps.in. The main exam was held in November.

The scores for the RRB Officer Scale I main exam and RRB Officer Scale-II and III single examination 2017 would be released later.

IBPS RRB results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ticker ‘IBPS RRB results 2017’ flashing towards the top of the page

Step 3: A new page will open displaying links for all three results

Step 4: Click the relevant link

Step 5: A new page will open

Step 6: Fill registration number, password and security code

Step 7: Check your results and if needed, take a print out

The candidates who qualify the main exam for officer scale would be called in for an interview. A provisional allotment list will release in January 2018 for officers scale I, II and III. Read | IBPS RRB results 2017

