IBPS PO/ MT 2017: Main exam results to be declared today at ibps.in

IBPS PO results 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the results of probationary officers and management trainees (PO/MT) at ibps.in. In a note displayed on the official website, the institute has said that the “status display will be available by late evening today.”

The main exam was held on November 26. The results of IBPS PO preliminary exam results were released in November and the exam was conducted on October 7, October 8, October 14 and October 15, 2017. This year, IBPS has announced 3562 vacancies to fill under PO/ MT posts.

IBPS PO mains result 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: On the main page, there will be declaration saying “Click here to IBPS Probationary Prelims Exam Result 2017′

Step 3: Click on the link and you will be taken to a new page where you will have to enter your details such as registration number, password (which might be your date of birth or as specified by IBPS), and an image code

Step 4: Your result will be displayed when you click on “Submit” after entering your details.

Important dates

Download of call letters for interview round to begin in January 2018

Conduct of interview: January / February 2018

Provisional allotment: April 2018

