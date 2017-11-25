IBPS PO-MT main exam 2017: Four things to know before entering exam hall

IBPS PO-MT main exam 2017: With the exam just around the corner, candidates are in a rush to be prepared. IBPS PO-MT main exam 2017: With the exam just around the corner, candidates are in a rush to be prepared.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the main examination for the recruitment of probationary officers and management trainees (PO/MT) on Sunday, November 26, 2017. With the exam just around the corner, candidates are in a rush to be prepared.

Here are some points that candidates should know before entering the exam:

1. Reach on time:

The Commission has informed in a notification that candidates must be present at the exam hall before the assigned time as mentioned in the call letter. Those who arrive late to the centre will not be permitted to enter. Be careful while taking note of the reporting time and other particulars like roll number, exam date and exam venue. This information is available on hall tickets.

2. Documents:

Candidates must carry their call letters to the exam hall along with the original and photocopy of a photo identity proof. The hall tickets are available for download on the official website of the Commission (upsc.gov.in). Admit cards must be submitted to the exam invigilator along with the ID proof after thumb impressions have been recorded.

3. Stationery:

Candidates are allowed to bring pencils, erasers and ball point pens to the exam hall to write the paper. Sheets will be provided by the centre for rough work. These should be submitted to the the invigilator before leaving the room after the paper is over.

4. Prohibited:

Do not bring the following items to the following items to the exam hall-

– Textual material/bits of paper

– Geometry/pencil box

– Plastic pouch

– Calculator

– Scale

– Writing pad

– Pen drives

– Log table

– Electronic pen/scanner

– Any communication device

– Goggles

– Handbags

– Hairpins

– Hairbands

– Belt

– Cap

– Watch

– Camera/metallic items

– Eatables/water bottles

