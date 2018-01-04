IBPS PO/ MT 2017 scores to release today evening at ibps.in

This year, IBPS has announced 3,562 vacancies to fill under PO/ MT posts. This year, IBPS has announced 3,562 vacancies to fill under PO/ MT posts.

IBPS PO results 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the scorecard of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees (PO/MT) today evening. Candidates can access their scores and results at ibps.in. The main exam was held on November 26 and the results of IBPS PO main exam was announced in December. This year, IBPS has announced 3,562 vacancies to fill under PO/ MT posts.

IBPS PO mains scores 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: On the main page, there will be declaration saying “Click here to IBPS Probationary Prelims Exam scores 2017′

Step 3: Click on the link and you will be taken to a new page where you will have to enter your details such as registration number, password (which might be your date of birth or as specified by IBPS), and an image code

Step 4: Your scores will be displayed when you click on “Submit” after entering your details.

The candidates can download the call letters for interview round in January 2018 and it will be conducted in January / February 2018. IBPS is expected to release the provisional allotment list in April 2018.

Read | Latest government jobs to apply for in January/February 2018



For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd