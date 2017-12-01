IBPS CWE RRB VI main exam scores 2017 released at ibps.in, know how to download

IBPS CWE RRB VI main exam scores 2017: The main exam was conducted on November 5, 2017. IBPS CWE RRB VI main exam scores 2017: The main exam was conducted on November 5, 2017.

The Insitute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for the main Common Written Examination (CWE) for the recruitment of scale 1 officers at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website of the institute (ibps.in).

The main exam was conducted on November 5, 2017. The scores have been calculated based on the number of questions answered correctly in the objective test, with penalty on wron answers, and on the final scores in each test rounded off up to twi digits after the decimal point.

The results were released on November 30, 2017 and will be available for download until December 31, 2017. Candidates are advised to download the same before the last date.

Steps to download IBPS CWE RRB VI main exam scores 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the IBPS CWE RRB VI scores 2017.

Step 3: Follow the link that says “Click here to view your scores of online main examination for CRP RRBs VI- Officer Scale 1”.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password to search for your score.

Step 5: Download the result and save a copy for further reference.

