IBPS SO prelims 2017 exam: Download call letter at ibps.in

IBPS SO Prelims: The call letter for CRP (Common Recruitment Process) Specialist Officers (SPL) VII preliminary exam has been released at the official website – ibps.in. The exam will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on December 30 and 31 for the selection of personnel in specialist officer cadre posts. The application process began on November 7 and closed on November 27.
IBPS SO prelims 2017, here’s how to download the call letter
Step 1: Log on to the official website ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the running link for downloading the call letter
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number/roll number, password/date of birth and image code
Step 4: Click on login
Step 5: Your call letter will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Posts available:
IT officer
Agriculture field officer
Rajbhasha Adhikari
Law officer
HR/Personnel officer
Paper pattern
— The duration of the exam will be two hours.
— 50 questions each will be asked from three sections – English language (25 marks), Reasoning (50 marks) and general awareness (50 marks) with special reference to banking industry.
— It will be conducted in both English and Hindi.
The result is likely to be released by mid-January 2018.
