IBPS SO prelims 2017 exam: Download call letter at ibps.in

IBPS SO Prelims: The call letter for CRP (Common Recruitment Process) Specialist Officers (SPL) VII preliminary exam has been released at the official website – ibps.in. The exam will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on December 30 and 31 for the selection of personnel in specialist officer cadre posts. The application process began on November 7 and closed on November 27.

IBPS SO prelims 2017, here’s how to download the call letter

Step 1: Log on to the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the running link for downloading the call letter

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number/roll number, password/date of birth and image code

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your call letter will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Posts available:

IT officer

Agriculture field officer

Rajbhasha Adhikari

Law officer

HR/Personnel officer

Paper pattern

— The duration of the exam will be two hours.

— 50 questions each will be asked from three sections – English language (25 marks), Reasoning (50 marks) and general awareness (50 marks) with special reference to banking industry.

— It will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

The result is likely to be released by mid-January 2018.

