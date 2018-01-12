IBPS CRP PO/MT (Phase VII) 2017: Interview call letter released at ibps.in, know how to download

IBPS CRP PO/MT 2017 interview: The call letter has been released on the official website – ibps.in. IBPS CRP PO/MT 2017 interview: The call letter has been released on the official website – ibps.in.

IBPS CRP PO/MT 2017 interview call letter: The call letter for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) PO/MT (Probationary Officer/Management Trainee) interview has been released on the official website – ibps.in. All those who have cleared the main examination can download their respective letters from the website itself by February 5. The mains was conducted on November 26, 2017. The prelims was conducted on October 7, October 8, October 14 and October 15, 2017. Through the recruitment 3562 vacancies will be filled.

Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview.

IBPS CRP PO/MT (Phase VII) 2017, here’s how to download the call letter:

Step 1: Log on to the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the moving link ‘Click here to download your interview call letter for CRP for PO/MT Phase VII’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration/roll number, password/date of birth and image code

Click 4: Click on login

Click 5: Your call letter will be displayed on the screen

Click 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

IBPS is expected to release the provisional allotment list in April 2018.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd