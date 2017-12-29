IBPS Clerk results 2017 to be declared today at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk result 2017: The preliminary examination was held inn December. IBPS Clerk result 2017: The preliminary examination was held inn December.

IBPS Clerk results 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will publish the results of the preliminary Common Written Exam (CWE) for the recruitment of Clerks today at ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website — ibps.in to check their results once released. In a note posted on the website, it’s written that “status display will be available by late evening today”.

IBPS had conducted the preliminary examination for clerk recruitment on December 2, 3, 9 and 10. IBPS Clerk main examination is scheduled to be held on January 21, 2018.

IBPS Clerk result 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: On the main page, there will be declaration saying “Click here to IBPS Clerk preliminary exam results 2017′

Step 3: Click on the link and you will be taken to a new page where you will have to enter your details such as registration number, password (which might be your date of birth or as specified by IBPS), and an image code

Step 4: Your result will be displayed when you click on “Submit” after entering your details.

IBPS Clerk cut-offs: The cut-offs will be applied in two stages —

(i) Sectional cut-offs: These are the marks a candidate needs to score in each section in order to qualify.

(ii) Overall cut-offs: The overall or category-wise cut-offs are the qualifying marks a candidate has to score in order to be eligible for the subsequent stage. The overall cut-offs are different for each category (general, SC, ST, OBC, PWD etc).

Apart from these, the IBPS also releases state-wise cut-off marks. These vary as per the state a candidate has applied from. The state-wise cut-off is different for each state and can be higher or lower than the overall cut-off range.

