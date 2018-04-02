IBPS Clerk mains exam 2017 results declared, check now at ibps.in

The candidates can download the results till May 1 (File) The candidates can download the results till May 1 (File)

IBPS Clerk mains exam 2017 results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the results of the mains examinations of Common Written Exam (CWE) for the recruitment of Clerks. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can visit the official website — ibps.in to check their results. The candidates can download the results till May 1.

The online examinations were held on January 21. Earlier, the IBPS declared the preliminary examination results in December 2017. The preliminary exams were conducted on December 2, 3 and 9 last year at various locations across the country for hiring to the posts of 7000 vacancies.

IBPS Clerk result 2017: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: On the main page, there will be declaration saying “Click here to IBPS Clerk main exam results 2017′

Step 3: Click on the link and you will be taken to a new page where you will have to enter your details such as registration number, password (which might be your date of birth or as specified by IBPS), and an image code

Step 4: Your result will be displayed when you click on “Submit” after entering your details.

The participating banks are, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

IBPS Clerk main examination paper pattern

The paper will be divided into the following four sections:

— General/financial awareness (50 marks): 50 questions

— General English (40 questions): 40 marks

— Reasoning ability and computer aptitude (50 questions): 60 marks

— Quantitative aptitude (50 questions): 50 marks

Total marks: 200

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. For each wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. If a candidate leaves a question unanswered no penalty for that question will be charged.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts the IBPS PO, Clerk examinations for recruiting clerks and officers in all public sector banks including SBI, Associate Banks of SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC & Insurance companies. The examination process was started in 2011.

