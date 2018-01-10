IBPS Clerk main exam 2017 call letter released at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk call letter 2017: The main exam will be held On January 21 The main exam will be held On January 21

IBPS Clerk call letter 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letters of the clerk main exam 2017 on the official website – ibps.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 2018.

This time, there are 7884 jobs for bank clerks, which is nearly 60 per cent less than the previous year. The admit card is available for download till January 21.

IBPS Clerk call letter 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the download call letter link.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you have to click on ‘ Download main exam call letter’ link

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

Step 5: Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login”

Step 6: In case you enter your details wrong, you can press “Reset” and the page will be cleared, after which you can enter your details again.

Exam pattern: A total of 190 questions will be asked of 200 marks. One mark will be deducted in for each incorrect answer.

General / Financial Awareness: 50 marks

General English: 40 marks

Reasoning Ability Computer Aptitude: 50 marks

Quantitative Aptitude: 50 marks

