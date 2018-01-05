IBPS Clerk 2017 score card released at ibps.in, download now

IBPS CWE Clerk: All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – ibps.in. IBPS CWE Clerk: All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score card of the clerk preliminary examination (phase 7). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – ibps.in. The result of the exam was released on December 30. The exam was conducted for clerical cadre recruitment on December 2, 3, 9 and 10. A total of 7,833 vacancies would be filled. Those who have cleared the prelims will now appear for the main examination which will be conducted on January 21.

IBPS CWE Clerk 2017, here’s how to download the score card

Step 1: Log on to the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the moving link ‘Score card for clerical cadre phase VII’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number/roll number, password/date of birth and image code

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your score card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The preliminary exam was computer-based where objective type questions of 100 marks were asked. The duration of the same was one hour.

