IBPS Clerk 2017: Exam in December, follow these last minute tips

IBPS Clerk 2017: Do a recce of the exam centre IBPS Clerk 2017: Do a recce of the exam centre

IBPS will conduct the clerk preliminary exam on December 2, 3, 9 and 10, 2017. Candidates must be busy with their last minute preparation. Here are a few tips to help you strategise your exam plans in these last days:

Set a target

Set a target to complete and set sub-targets to help you achieve that target. Assign a particular time of your day to revise your chapters and reward yourself after achieving each one. Rewarding yourself will keep you motivated and achieve more.

Set a schedule

Now with just a few days left, list down the subjects you need to revise. This will help you de-clutter the vast syllabus and help you focus on one subject at a time without feeling overworked. We suggest not to focus on new topics.

Practice

To master anything, you read or practice and to retain it in the memory you need to practice regularly and be consistent with it. Take up two-three mocks tests.

Read newspapers/magazines every day for English and practice solving as many math and logical reasoning problems as possible for Quant and Reasoning.

Check your exam hall

By now you must have downloaded the hall ticket. If not, then do it now to avoid any last minute hassles. Do a recce of the exam centre location and route well before time. It will help you analyse total time including traffic to visit your centre.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App