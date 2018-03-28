Exim Bank recruitment 2018: Apply for IT, legal officer and other posts at eximbankindia.in

The online application forms will be available from April 6. The online application forms will be available from April 6.

Exim Bank recruitment: The Exim Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the posts of officer in various departments. Interested, eligible aspirants can apply for the same at the official website eximbankindia.in. The online application forms will be available from April 6. The last date for online form submission will be April 28 by 5 pm.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 13

Designation

Administrative Officer (JM I): 5

Information Technology (IT) Officer on contract: 4

Legal Officer on contract: 4

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Administrative Officer: Aspirants should be graduates in any discipline from a recognised university with minimum 50 per cent marks. They should also be conversant in computer with an ability to adapt to changing technology. At least 3 years of experience in secretarial functions is required.

Information Technology (IT) Officer: Aspirants should be holding minimum 60 per cent marks in B Tech/M Tech in computer science/master of computer applications (MCA). Course completed through correspondence/part-time will not be counted.

Legal Officer on contract: Aspirants should be graduates in law (professional) with minimum 60 per cent marks. Practicing advocate with three years of experience would be preferred for all categories.

Age limit:

Administrative Officer: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 40 years.

Information Technology (IT) Officer: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years.

Legal Officer on contract: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years.

Pay scale

Administrative Officer: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020.

Information Technology (IT) Officer: The selected candidates will get Rs 14,00,000 per annum.

Legal Officer on contract: The selected candidates will get Rs 14,00,000 per annum.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of a written test and an interview.

How to apply

Those interested in applying can do so at the official website eximbankindia.in

