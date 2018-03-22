Canara Bank PO result 2018 declared at canarabank.com

Canara Bank PO result were declared on March 21 Canara Bank PO result were declared on March 21

Canara Bank PO result 2018: The Canara Bank has released the results Probationary Officers (POs) exam at canarabank.com. The recruitment will be done through Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) on the official website. The online exam was held on March 4, 2018. The candidates can check their scores by following the steps written below:

The qualified candidates will be called for group discussion and personal interview. Those who crack these the said rounds, they will be called for PGDBF course. After completing it, candidates will be hired as probationary officers in junior management grade scale I. Finally selected candidates are eligible for admission at any of the selected institutes based on merit cum preference. Registration can be done at canarabank.com.

Canara Bank PO 2018 results, here’s how to check

Step one: Go to the official website of the bank — canarabank.com

Step two: On the homepage, click on the careers link

Step three: Click on the link “RP-2/2017 – Recruitment of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I on completion of specially designed PGDBF Course”

Step four: Click on “RP 2/2017-PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (PGDBF) – LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SELECTED CANDIDATES FOR GROUP DISCUSSION AND INTERVIEW New ”

Step five: Check your results on next page

Pay scale: Rs 23,700 – 980/7 – 30,560 – 1145/2 – 32,850 – 1310/7 – 42020

