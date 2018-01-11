Canara Bank PO recruitment 2018: Apply for 450 posts at canarabank.com, good pay scale

Canara Bank recruitment 2018: On successful completion of the course, candidates will be hired as Probationary Officers in junior management. Canara Bank recruitment 2018: On successful completion of the course, candidates will be hired as Probationary Officers in junior management.

Canara Bank recruitment 2018: The Canara Bank has issued notification for admissions to one year training course leading to Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) either through Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd., Bengaluru or NITTE Education International Pvt Ltd., Mangaluru. On successful completion of the course, candidates will be hired as Probationary Officers in junior management grade scale I. Finally selected candidates are eligible for admission at any of the selected institutes based on merit cum preference. Registration can be done at canarabank.com

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 450

Designation

Probationary Officer

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a graduation degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for SC/ST/PWBD) or equivalent grade, in any discipline from a university recognised by the government of India or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 30 years and minimum 20 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the government norms.

Canara Bank recruitment 2018: Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of an online objective test followed by group discussion and personal interview.

Online test pattern

Pay scale

Rs 23,700 – 980/7 – 30,560 – 1145/2 – 32,850 – 1310/7 – 42020

Canara Bank recruitment 2018: Important dates

Last date for registration: January 31

Last date for payment of application fee: January 31

Call letters for online test: February 20 onwards

Online test: March 4

Canara Bank recruitment 2018, here’s how to apply

Interested ones can apply at the official website – canarabank.com

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd