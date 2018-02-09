Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2018: Hiring on for IT officers, register at bankofmaharashtra.in

The selection will be made on the basis of a group discussion and personal interview. The selection will be made on the basis of a group discussion and personal interview.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2018: The Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications from interested, eligible candidates to apply for the post of specialist officers (scale 1 and 2) in IT department. Interested ones can apply at the official website – bankofmaharashtra.in before February 22. The last date for submission of hard copy of online application with enclosures is March 4.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 28

Designation

Officer scale 1:

Software Programmers (including android developers): 4

Software Tester: 3

Oracle Database Administrator: 1

MSSQL Database Administrator: 1

Network Administrators: 4

Officer scale 2:

Data Analysts: 10

Information Security officer (experienced in cyber security): 5

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Software Programmers: Aspirants should be graduates in computer science B Sc (computer science), BCA,

B Tech/B E in computer science/IT, M Sc (computer science), MCA (minimum 55 per cent marks in aggregate).

Software Tester: Aspirants should have pursued B Tech/B E in computer science/IT/MCA/MCS/M Sc (electronics/ computer science) (minimum 55 per cent marks in aggregate).

Oracle Database Administrator: Aspirants should have pursued B Tech/B E in computer science/IT/electronics/ MCA/MSC computer science. (Minimum 55 per cent marks in aggregate).

MSSQL Database Administrator: Aspirants should have pursued B Tech/B E in computer science/IT/electronics/ MCA/MSC computer science. (Minimum 55 per cent marks in aggregate).

Network Administrators: Aspirants should have pursued B Tech/B E in computer science/electronics/electronics and telecommunications. (minimum 55 per cent marks in aggregate).

Data Analysts: Aspirants should be holding a master/bachelor degree in the related areas like statistics, mathematics, computer science, data sciences, analytics or related areas with minimum 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade or first class.

Information Security officer: Aspirants should have pursued B Tech/B E in computer science/IT/MCA/MCS/ M Sc (electronics/computer science) (minimum 55 per cent marks in aggregate).

Age limit:

Officer scale 1: The age of the candidates should be maximum 30 years and minum 23 years.

Officer scale 2: The age of the candidates should be maximum 35 years and minum 25 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

Scale 1: Rs 23,700 – 980/7 -30,560 – 1145/2- 32,850 – 1310/7 -42,020

Scale 2: Rs 31,705 -1145/1-32,850 -1310/10 – 45,950

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of a group discussion and personal interview.

How to apply

Interested lot are required to apply at the official website bankofmaharashtra.in. They should then send the print out of the online application along with relevant certificates to ‘The Asstt. General Manager (IR &HRD) Bank of

Maharashtra ‘Lokmangal” 1501, Shivaji Nagar Pune-411005’.

