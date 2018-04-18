Bank of India recruitment 2018: Apply for 158 officer vacancies; earn over Rs 42,000 per month

Bank of India recruitment 2018: The Bank of India is looking for hiring officers in general banking stream. The registration for the same will begin from April 20 at the official website bankofindia.co.in and will continue till May 5. The selection will be done on the basis of an online test and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates. The online examination for selection will be conducted on June 10.

Candidates should be ready to work anywhere in India. The examination will be conducted online in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram.

Bank of India recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 158

Designation

Officer (Credit) in General Banking Stream

Bank of India recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The aspirants should be holding a degree (graduation) in any discipline with minimum 60 per cent marks, along with MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/PGDBA from an institute of repute (two/three year programme)/post-graduation degree in commerce/science/economics. (Candidates appearing in the final year of examination of MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/PGDBA from an institute of repute (two/three year programme)/ post-graduation degree in commerce/science/economics are eligible to apply)

Or

Chartered Accountant

Or

ICWA

Or

Company Secretary

A certification in a computer course for minimum three months or Information Technology or related paper as one of the subjects at graduation level or afterwards, is a must.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 30 years and minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020.

Online test structure

English language: 50 marks

General Awareness with special reference to banking industry: 50 marks

Financial Management: 50 marks

How to apply

Those interested in applying should do so at the official website — bankofindia.co.in.

Application fees: Rs 600 application fee and intimation charges for general and other category. Rs 100 intimation fee only for SC/ST/PWD.

Bank of India recruitment 2018: Selection procedure

An online test/personal interview will be conducted for selection of candidates. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. One-fourth or 0.25 of the total marks assigned to each question will be deducted in case of wrong answering. The total marks allotted for Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks for the general/unreserved category candidates will be 40% and for SC/ST/OBC/PWD is 35 per cent.

