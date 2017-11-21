Bank of Baroda specialist officer recruitment 2017: Apply for 427 posts at bankofbaroda.com

Bank of Baroda specialist officer recruitment 2017: For scale 1 sales posts there will be an online test followed by group discussions and interviews. Bank of Baroda specialist officer recruitment 2017: For scale 1 sales posts there will be an online test followed by group discussions and interviews.

The Bank of Baroda has called for applications to the posts of specialist officers at Baroda Corporate Centre, Mumbai. Candidates who are interested in these posts can apply for the same from the official website of the bank (bankofbaroda.com).

Aspirants can only apply for one post. There are a total of 427 posts available and the last date to apply for the same is on December 5, 2017. Selected candidates will be on a probation period of 12 months.

Posts available:

Credit risk head (corporate credit)- 1

Enterprise and operational risk management head- 1

IT security- 5

Dealers/traders treasury- 3

Relationship managers treasury (forex/derivatices)- 2

Product sales treasury- 20

Finance/credit MMG/S III- 40

Finance/credit MMG/S II- 140

Trade finance- 50

Security- 15

Sales- 150

Selection process:

For scale 1 sales posts there will be an online test followed by group discussions and interviews.

For scale 2 posts, candidates will be directly called for interviews on the basis of their application, followed by GDs and inteviews. The online test for these posts will be conducted on the basis of the number of applications recieved.

The test will be for two hours and 200 marks. It will include questions on reasoning, English language, quantitative aptitude and professional knowledge. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

