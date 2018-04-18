Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Apply for 424 Managers, Heads posts, eligibility and registration details

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Those who wish to apply for manager/head posts may do so at the official website — bankofbaroda.co.in Those who wish to apply for manager/head posts may do so at the official website — bankofbaroda.co.in

Bank of India recruitment 2018: The Bank of Baroda has issued a recruitment notification inviting interested and eligible aspirants to apply for the positions of wealth management professionals. The registration for the same started from April 16 and will continue till May 6. Candidates should be willing to serve anywhere in India. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of shortlisting and/or combination of written aptitude test and one or more rounds of personal interview and/or group discussion. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — bankofbaroda.co.in

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 424

Designation

1) Senior Relationship Manager: 375

2) Territory Head: 37

3) Group Head: 6

4) Operations Head – Wealth: 1

5) Operations Manager – Wealth: 1

6) Services and Control Manager: 1

7) Product Manager – Investments: 1

8) Compliance Manager (Wealth): 1

9) NRI Wealth Products Manager: 1

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

For posts 1-4: The aspirants should be graduates from government recognised university or institution. Preference will be given to those possessing MBA or equivalent degree from reputed colleges.

For posts 5-9: The aspirants should be graduates from government recognised university or institution.

For post wise experience qualification, click here

Age limit:

1) Senior Relationship Manager: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 40 years and minimum 23 years.

2) Territory Head: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 45 years and minimum 30 years.

3) Group Head: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 50 years and minimum 35 years.

4) Operations Head – Wealth: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 50 years and minimum 35 years.

5) Operations Manager – Wealth: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 40 years and minimum 28 years.

6) Services and Control Manager: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 42 years and minimum 32 years.

7) Product Manager – Investments: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 40 years and minimum 28 years.

8) Compliance Manager (Wealth): The age of the aspirants should be maximum 42 years and minimum 32 years.

9) NRI Wealth Products Manager: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 40 years and minimum 28 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: How to apply

Interested, eligible candidates should apply at the official webite mentioned above. For candidates belonging to general/OBC category, application fees and intimation charges of Rs 600 will be applied and SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 100 for the same. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.

