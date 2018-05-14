Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Apply for over 690 manager, team leaders, sales executive posts at

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Know how to apply for various posts. Know how to apply for various posts.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: The Bank of Baroda has issued a recruitment notification inviting interested aspirants to apply for the posts of Area Sales Manager, Team Leader, Sales Executives Graduates, Sales Executives and many others. Those who wish to apply may do so by sending their resume to salesforce.bob@bobcards.com. The last date to submit the applications online is May 25.

The recruitment will be for the following cities or areas: Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Bengaluru,, Hubli, Mysuru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Vizag, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Raipur, Indore, Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Kolkata, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Panjim, NCR Delhi/NCR, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Karnal, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for Retail Assets and for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh for Tractor and Agriculture Equipment Finance.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: The company proposes to recruit up to 500 Sales Executives ( including graduates/undergraduates and freshers), up to 65 team leaders and up to 25 area sales managers.

Designation:

Area Sales Manager

Team Leader

Sales Executives Graduates

Sales Executives – Under – Graduates

Sales Executives – Freshers

Manager /Asst. Manager – Processing

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification:

Area Sales Manager: Graduate from government recognised university or institution. Preference will be given to candidates equivalent degree from reputed colleges.

Team Leader: Graduate from government recognised university or institution.

Sales Executives Graduates: Graduate from government recognised university or institution/ engineering diploma holders.

Sales Executives – Undergraduates: Candidates who have passed an at least first year of Degree college but have not yet completed their Graduation

Sales Executives – Freshers: Graduate from government recognised university or institution.

Manager /Asst. Manager – Processing: Graduate from government recognised university or institution.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Post Qualification Experience

Area Sales Manager: Minimum 8 years of experience as a Sales Manager with leading Public / Private / Foreign Companies / Broking / NBFCs / FMCG companies. The candidate should have adequate experience in building and managing a team of Salesperson and have the ability to conduct business relationships with customers.

Team Leader: Minimum 5 years of experience in Sales of Retail Financial products out of which minimum 2 years experience as a Team Lead.

Sales Executives Graduates: Minimum 1 year of relevant work experience Sales of Retail Financial products. Minimum 2 years of relevant work experience Sales of Retail Financial products

Sales Executives – Under – Graduates: Minimum 2 year of relevant work experience Sales of Retail Financial products

Sales Executives – Freshers: Candidates should have a knack for doing a Sales Job

Manager /Asst. Manager – Processing: Minimum 8 years of experience in working in the HR Operations Department or working in the MIS Department or working in the Finance Department.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Age limit

Area Sales Manager: The candidate age should be minimum 30 years and should not exceed 40 years

Team Leader: The aspirant should not be less than 25 years and not over 40 years

Sales Executives Graduates: The candidate age should be minimum 21 years and should not exceed 35 years

Sales Executives – The candidate age should be minimum 21 years and should not exceed 30 years

Sales Executives – The aspirant should not be less than 21 years and not over 25 years

Manager /Asst. Manager – Processing: The aspirant should not be less than 30 years and not over 40 years.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Selection procedure

The selection will be based on shortlisting and/or combination of written aptitude test and one or more rounds of the personal interview and/or Group Discussion. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common mark at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order.

How to apply:

Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and Contact No. It should be kept active until completion of this recruitment project. The Company may send call letters for GD /interview etc. through the registered email ID. In case, a candidate does not have a valid personal email ID, he/she should create his/ her new email ID before applying Online. Under no circumstances, he/she should share/ mention email ID to/ or of any other person.

Guidelines for submitting the application:

i. Candidates need to send their updated bio-data to salesforce.bob@bobcards.com with a subject as i.e. Sales Executive (or) Team Leader (or) Area Sales Manager (or) Processing Staff.

ii. The name of the candidate and his/ her father/ husband etc. should be spelt correctly in the Bio Data as it appears in the certificates/ mark sheets. Any change/ alteration found may disqualify the candidature.

iii. Candidates are advised in their own interest to apply much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability/failure to log on account of heavy load on the internet.

iv. The Company does not assume any responsibility for the candidates not being able to submit their applications within the last date on account of aforesaid reasons or for any other reason beyond the control of the company.

