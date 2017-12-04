Bank of Baroda HR recruitment 2017: Apply for 337 posts at bankofbaroda.com

Bank of Baroda HR recruitment 2017: The bank announced that candidates may only apply for one post each. Bank of Baroda HR recruitment 2017: The bank announced that candidates may only apply for one post each.

Bank of Baroda has invited applications to various posts in Human Resource on contract basis for wealth management services. Candidates who are interested in the posts can apply for the same on the official website of the bank (bankofbaroda.com).

There are a total of 337 posts available and the last date to apply for the same is on December 12, 2017. The bank announced that candidates may only apply for one post each and that work experience of less than six months in any organisation will not be considered.

Posts available: 337

Group head- 4

Operations head- 1

Territory head- 25

Senior relationship manager- 223

Aquisition manager (affluent)- 41

Client service executive- 43

Age limit:

Group head- 35 to 50 years

Operations head- 35 to 45 years

Territory head- 28 to 40 years

Senior relationship manager- 23 to 35 years

Acquisition manager (affluent)- 22 to 25 years

Client service executive- 20 to 35 years

Selection procedure:

Candidates will be filtered through a shortlisting or they will be required to appear for a written aptitude test. This will be followed by one or more rounds of personal interviews and/or group discussions.

Steps to apply for Bank of Baroda HR recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the bank as mentioned above.

Step 2: Follow the link to the careers page.

Step 3: Click on the advertisement of “Human Resources for Wealth Management Services on Contract basis”.

Step 4: Take a print out of the form, fill in you details and submit the same.

Step 5: Remember to save a copy of the form for further reference.

