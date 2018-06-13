Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Apply for 600 Probationary Officer (PO) posts, eligibility and registration details

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: The last date for online registration is July 2. The last date for online registration is July 2.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released a notification, inviting eligible, interested candidates to apply for its nine month ‘Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance’ course in Baroda Manipal School of Banking. After successful completion of the course, the candidate would be awarded a Post Graduate Certificate in Banking & Finance and will be as a Probationary Officer in the bank in junior management grade/scale-1. The fees for this course will be Rs 3,45,000 (inclusive of boarding, lodging and course fees, other fees, etc.) plus applicable taxes to be paid by the student.

The course fee shall be reimbursed by the bank as ‘Loyalty Bonus’ to the officer who pass out from Baroda Manipal School of Banking, after completion of five years of service. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website, bankofbaroda.co.in

Vacancy details

Total posts: 600

SC: 90

ST: 45

OBC: 162

UR: 303

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should be holding a graduation degree with minimum 55 per cent (50 per cent for SC/ST/PWD) marks in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by central government.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 28 years and minimum 20 years.

Selection procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online exam (objective + descriptive) followed by psychometric assessment, group discussion and personal interview. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in online test, group discussion and interview.

Exam pattern

In-depth details regarding the paper pattern can be found on the official website. In-depth details regarding the paper pattern can be found on the official website.

How to apply

Interested lot can apply at the official website — bankofbaroda.co.in

Application fee and intimation charges

SC/ST/PWD: Rs 100

Gen/OBC: Rs 600

The payment can be made using only debit cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards/ mobile wallets.

Important dates

Online registration begins: June 12

Online payment of application fee/intimation charges: June 12 to July 2

Last date for online registration: July 2

Call letter availability: July 18 (tentative)

Online examination: July 28 (tentative)

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd