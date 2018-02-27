Average increments across India Inc likely to be 9.4%, says survey

The attrition rate in India is seeing a continuous downward trend The attrition rate in India is seeing a continuous downward trend

This appraisal season, wages will see marginal increase as the companies in India will give an average hike of 9.4 per cent, as per Aon 22nd Annual India Salary Increase Survey that covered over 1,000 companies from more than 20 industries. The projections for 2018 highlights increasing prudence and maturity being displayed by companies while finalising pay budgets.

The focus on performance is getting sharper year-on-year. A top performer is getting an average salary increase of 15.4 per cent, approximately 1.9 times the pay increase for an average performer. Moreover, the bell curve is sharpening with a significant drop in the percentage of people in the highest rating.

“Despite an improvement in macro-economic forecasts — salary increases remain at the same level as was projected in the last fiscal. With increasing maturity, HR budgets are being realigned towards top performers as opposed to the broader population,” says Anandorup Ghose, partner at Aon Hewitt India.

Sectors such as professional services, consumer internet companies, life sciences, automotive and consumer products continue to project a double-digit salary increase for 2018.

Consumer Internet Companies, however, over the past three years have seen a significant drop of 250 basis points, from 12.9% to 10.4% projected for 2018. Interestingly, the hi-tech/ information technology sector, which has gone through a spate of upheavals in recent times, is projecting an average hike of 9.5% in 2018, whereas the third party IT services which provide a majority of the employment in India are projecting an average hike of 6.2%.

Over the years, with increasing pressure on compensation budgets, there is an emerging focus on rationalisation of budgets. Companies are increasingly taking into account the base effect e.g., pay increases for the top and senior management is consistently going down.

Anandorup Ghose commented, “Pay increases are becoming more nuanced. We are increasingly seeing a multitude of factors impacting salary increases such as the size of the company, business dynamics within the sub-industry, nature of talent requirements and quite obviously, performance.”

The attrition rate in India is seeing a continuous downward trend as the overall attrition has come down from an average of 20% in the previous decade to 15.9% in 2017

