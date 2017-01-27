Assam to regularise 10,000 more teachers by March: Education Minister

Urging teachers to take their duty as a service to the society and not as a mere job, Assam CM Sonowal said society needs dedicated teachers. (File Photo) Urging teachers to take their duty as a service to the society and not as a mere job, Assam CM Sonowal said society needs dedicated teachers. (File Photo)

Primary school teachers are agents of change for society to shape morally strong and socially committed human beings from a nascent stage, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday. “In the face of modern day challenges to society like corruption and increasing crimes, it is important for the education system to produce citizens with high moral values so that a society based on equality can be achieved where poorest of the poor person can lead a life of dignity,” Sonowal said.

Urging teachers to take their duty as a service to the society and not as a mere job, Sonowal said society needs dedicated teachers so that good governance can be ensured at every level of the society as only persons with strong moral character can deliver good public service.

Discipline, punctuality, cleanliness were the important traits that teachers need to instill in students for a better society, he said while taking part in an appointment letter distribution ceremony here to 687 Assistant Teachers in primary schools of the state recruited through the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The Chief Minister also pointed out that quality primary education was the foundation stone of a person’s life.

State Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the government would regularise 10,000 more teachers by March and another 10,000 by July this year so that schools in interior areas of the state do not have to suffer from lack of teachers.

Informing that ‘Gunotsav’ campaign initiated by the state Education Department would see 12,000 schools being visited by 4,000 government officials, Sarma said the Chief Minister would personally visit three schools. Terming the initiative as an innovative concept inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s works as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Sonowal said it would revolutionise the whole education scenario of the state.

A day-long orientation programme for the newly selected TET Teachers was also conducted by Sarba Siksha Abhiyan, Assam in collaboration with Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University.

