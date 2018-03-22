ASRB NET ARS exam 2018 admit cards released, download at asrb.org.in

ASRB admit card: The admit card carry important details like venue, exam date and time ASRB admit card: The admit card carry important details like venue, exam date and time

The admit cards for ASRB NET ARS examination have been released by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) on its official website – asrb.org.in. The Agricultural Research Service (ARS) exam and National Eligibility Test 2018 will be held from April and May.

The ARS-2017 (preliminary) and NET (I)-2018 examination will be conducted in an online format at the designated centres. The questions of the exam will be available in bilingual form, that is, in Hindi and English medium. The answers are to be indicated on the computer itself during the exam.

ASRB NET ARS exam 2018 admit cards, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘ASRB NET ARS exam 2018 admit cards’ link

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login details

Step 5: Download and take a print out

The admit card carry important details like venue, exam date and time. Check it carefully. ARS examination is being conducted for appointment as scientists in Agricultural Research Service (ARS) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000 per month. Aspirants can attend the paper for a maximum of 6 times (for unreserved category).

About NET

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is a qualifying examination for determining eligibility for the position of lecturer/assistant professor in the State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and other Agricultural Universities (AUs). Those who will clear the same can apply for the post of lecturers or assistant professors in the SAUs/AUs. NET certificates will be issued by the ASRB.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd