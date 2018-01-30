ASRB LDC exam admit card released, exam on February 24

ASRB LDC admit card: Follow the steps written below to download the hall ticket ASRB LDC admit card: Follow the steps written below to download the hall ticket

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released the admit cards for the LDC recruitment examination at asrb.org.in. The common competitive examination will be held on February 24 to fill Lower Division Clerk posts in 63 research institutions of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The recruitment notification was released in 2016 and since then, the exams have been postponed multiple times. The exam was first scheduled to be held on December 11, 2016 and then later postponed to September 10, 2017. ASRB released a note that they are pushing the dates to October 28 and they will open the online registration for the candidates again.

This month, ASRB announced that LDC exam will now be conducted on February 24 in computer-based online mode. As per official notification, the cut-off for the general category is 40 per cent while for SC/ST, it remains at 35 per cent

ASRB LDC admit card, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘LDC admit card link

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your application number/login ID and date of birth in the boxes

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

