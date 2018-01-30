ASRB ARS 2017 (Prelims) NET 2018: Eligibility, exam scheme and important dates

ASRB has released a notification regarding conducting combined ARS 2017 (prelims) and NET (I)-2018 examination. ASRB has released a notification regarding conducting combined ARS 2017 (prelims) and NET (I)-2018 examination.

ASRB ARS prelims: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released a notification regarding conducting combined ARS 2017 (preliminary) and NET (I)-2018 examination between April 6 to 13. The exams will be conducted in online mode at 23 centres across India in a staggered slot-wise examination format. ARS 2017 mains will be held on June 24.

About ARS exam

ARS examination is being conducted for appointment as scientists in Agricultural Research Service (ARS) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000 per month. Aspirants can attend the paper for a maximum of 6 times (for unreserved category).

About NET

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is a qualifying examination for determining eligibility for the position of lecturer/assistant professor in the State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and other Agricultural Universities (AUs). Those who will clear the same can apply for the post of lecturers or assistant professors in the SAUs/AUs. NET certificates will be issued by the ASRB.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification for ARS: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline with specialisation. Those who have appeared for an academic examination, passing which will make them eligible to appear at the ARS-2017 examination, but are awaiting results may also apply.

Educational qualification for NET: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline with specialisation.

Age limit:

For ARS: The maximum age of the candidates should be 32 years and minimum 21 years.

For NET: The age of the candidates should be minimum 21 years.

How to apply

Interested lot should apply at asrb.org.in before March 2.

Important dates

Online application begins: February 6

Registration ends: March 2

