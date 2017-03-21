Army recruitment exam: MPs express concern over paper leak

Thane police unearthed the statewide leak of the question papers for the Army Recruitment Board’s written exam and arrested 18 people. (Source: Express Photo) Thane police unearthed the statewide leak of the question papers for the Army Recruitment Board’s written exam and arrested 18 people. (Source: Express Photo)

Members in the Rajya Sabha today expressed concern over the Indian Army common entrance examination question paper leak that happened on February 26 this year. The exam, which was cancelled after the leakage was detected, was held to fill the vacant posts in ‘other ranks’. However, the government said a CBI probe has been ordered. Till now, three persons have been arrested.

The Government has also approved the introduction of online entrance examination for recruitment of other ranks in Army in 2-3 recruiting zones on a pilot basis.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre today said the leakage had only occured in the Pune zone and the government has already ordered a CBI enquiry into the matter while the Army authorities were also looking into it.

He said the government has approved the introduction of online entrance examination in the Army in Ambala, Chennai and Jaipur recruiting zones on a pilot basis. The minister said the crime branch of Thane had received a tip off and carried out raids in Goa, Nagpur and Pune.

Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut pointed out that the culprits dared to do the paper leak in Goa, from where then Defence minister Manohar Parrikar hails, and Nagpur where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis belongs.

He sought to know whether it was considered a failure of the Army’s vigilance mechanism.

Bhamre said in addition to the probe by the police, an enquiry has also been ordered by the Army authorities to identify the persons involved in the leakage and pinpoint the responsibility and procedural lapses.

According to the minister, the exam was scheduled to held on February 26 but was cancelled after the racket came to light and was busted.

Congress MP Digvijay Singh claimed that there was a large scale conspiracy in such examinations and said a similar strategy was adopted in Vyapam also in Madhya Pradesh.

