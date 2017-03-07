APSLPRB sub inspector main exam 2016: Results declared, check here

APSLPRB SI 2016: To view results, enter your hall ticket number APSLPRB SI 2016: To view results, enter your hall ticket number

APSLPRB SI 2016: The results of sub-inspector (SI) recruitment exam 2016 has been released on the official website. The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) conducted the exam on February 18, 2017.

AP Police department had released a notification for the recruitment of 707 Sub Inspector (SI) posts in these categores — SI (civil), RSI (AR/SAR CPL/APSP), deputy jailor and assistant matron (prisons). Thousands of candidates applied for the recruitment exam. The candidates can follow the steps written below to check the results:

Steps to download results APSLPRB SI results 2016:

– Go to the official website (appolice.gov.in).

– Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on “AP State Level Police Recruitment Board”.

– Under the “Results” section, click on “Sub-inspector SI (civil), RSI (AR/SAR CPL/APSP), deputy jailor and assistant matron (prisons) results”.

– Enter your “Hall Ticket Number” and your “Registration Number” and click on “Submit”.

– Download your results and keep a print out of the same for further reference.

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment board every year releases notification to recruit police officers in the state team as per the requirement. The direct recruitment of non-gazetted officers includes the posts of station fire officers and firemen in the A.P. Fire and Emergency Services Department; Sub-Inspectors and Constables in Special Protection Force, DeputyJailor, Assistant Matron and Warder (male/ female) in the Prisons Department and the posts of additional public prosecutors, Grade-II and assiant public prosecutors in AP State Prosecution Services.

