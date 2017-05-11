APSLPRB AP police constable exam 2017: Merit list released, check at recruitment.appolice.gov.in

APSLPRB results 2017: The mains exam was held in January 2017 APSLPRB results 2017: The mains exam was held in January 2017

APSLPRB results 2017: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh (APSLPRB) has announced the merit list of the police constable final recruitment examination results. The prelims was held in October 2016 and main examination was held in January 2017. A huge number of candidates applied and appeared for the exams. The candidates can check the results on the official website – recruitment.appolice.gov.in by following the steps written below

Steps to download APSLPRB police constable exam 2017 results:

– Go to the official website.

– Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on “AP State Level Police Recruitment Board”.

– Under the “Results” section, click on “PC (communication)”.

– Enter your “Hall Ticket Number” and your “Registration Number” and click on “Submit”.

– Download your results and keep a print out of the same for further reference.

The exam was held to fill 4548 posts in Andhra Pradesh Police PC (Civil&AR) & Warder (Prisons).

Selection criteria of APSLPRB constable exam 2017:

ASLPRB has choosen the candidates on the basis of their performance on written test – both preliminary and main exam – physical measurement test and physical efficiency test.

For more updates on APSLPRB results 2017, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd