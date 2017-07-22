APSET 2017: Hall tickets released at apset.net.in, know how to download

APSET 2017: The exam will be held on July 30 for the direct recruitment of assistant professors and lectures or for promotion in universities and degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh. APSET 2017: The exam will be held on July 30 for the direct recruitment of assistant professors and lectures or for promotion in universities and degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released the admit card for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2017. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card for the same from the official website (see steps below to know how).

APSET 2017 will be held on July 30 for the direct recruitment of assistant professors and lectures or for promotion in universities and degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The exam will conducted in 31 University Grants Commission (UGC) approved subjects at six regional centres in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram (Rajamundry), Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur and Thirupati. Read | TSTET 2017: Exam on Sunday, hall tickets available for download, click here

The syllabus will be based on that prescribed by UGC CSIR and UGC NET for papers 1, 2 and 3. There will be no negative marking. Paper 1 will be bilingual (English and Telugu) for all candidates while paper 2 and 3 will contain bilingual questions for specific subjects like commerce, economics, education, history, political science, public administration, sociology and social work. All other subjects of paper 2 and 3 (excluding languages) will be conducted in English only.

Steps to download APSET 2017 hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to the official website of APSET (apset.net.in)

Step 2: Click on the link provided on the main page to download the admit card.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and security key to login.

Step 4: Download your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

