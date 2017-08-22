APSET 2017 final answer keys released at apset.net.in, results to be declared soon

APSET primary answer keys were out on August 10 APSET primary answer keys were out on August 10

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the final answer keys for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2017 at apset.net.in. The primary answer keys were displayed on August 10. The exam was held on July 30, 2017 in 31 subjects across six regional centres at Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram (Rajamundry), Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur and Thirupati.

Nearly 43,023 candidates were registered for APSET 2017. A total of 4,095 applications were filed for Telugu only, followed by life sciences, chemical sciences and English.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can view the answer keys from the official website by following the steps written below.

APSET 2017 answer keys, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website of APSET (apset.net.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link provided on the main page to download the answer keys.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and security key to login.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

There are 26 universities, 146 government degree colleges, 1192 aided and unaided degree colleges in bifurcated Andhra Pradesh. University Grants Commission has granted accreditation to Andhra University for the conduct of three State Eligibility Test (SET) examinations. Therefore, the varsity can conduct SET once in a year.

