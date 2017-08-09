APPSC Panchayat Secretary Group 3 exam 2017: Response sheet released at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC conducted the preliminary exam on April 23 held at 1,430 venues in 13 districts. APPSC conducted the preliminary exam on April 23 held at 1,430 venues in 13 districts.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the response sheets for Panchayat Secretary (Grade IV) examination at psc.ap.gov.in. The examination was held on two days – August 6 and 7 – for the convenience of candidates travelling from a long distance.

Nearly 3.67 lakh candidates appeared for the preliminary exam that held offline. Of these, 52,750 candidates were shortlisted for the mains exam. On day one of the examination, that is, August 6, about 35,150 applicants gave exam in 135 centres while on day two, there were 17,600 candidates across 68 centres.

In Hyderabad too, the test will be conducted in two centres on the first day, and one centre on the second.

Steps to check APPSC response sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website – psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Response Sheets for Notification No. 29/2016, Panchayat Secretary (Grade IV) are available in the “View Response Sheet” tab in the Commission’s Website.’

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password

Step 5: Response sheet will be displayed

The exam comprised of two papers – General Studies and Mental Ability, and Rural Development and Problems in Rural Areas, with special reference to Andhra Pradesh. There was no negative marking for wrong answers.

