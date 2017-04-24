APPSC panchayat secretary Group 3 Services exam 2017: Answer keys to be released at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC answer keys 2017 to be released soon APPSC answer keys 2017 to be released soon

APPSC answer keys 2017: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had conducted the screening test for the group 3 panchayat secretary recruitment exam on April 23, 2017. The Commission may release the answer keys by this week. Earlier, the Commission had invited eligible candidates to compete for 1055 grade 4 Panchayat Secretary posts in the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service. The pay scale for this post is Rs 16,400 to 49,870.

Exam pattern: There were 150 multiple choice questions asked. The candidates can soon cross-check their answer keys once it it is released.

Steps to check APPSC answer keys 2017

Visit the official website – apspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘APPSC Panchayat Raj answer keys 2017’

A new page will open

The answer keys pdf file be displayed

Click on them and check the answer keys

In case, candidates want to raise objections on some answer, they can do it by filling form and paying fees.

As per reports, over five lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Once the results of preliminary is released, the shortlisted candidates will be called for the main exam which is scheduled to be held on July 16.

Only aspirants who were older than 18 year, younger than 42 years and having a degree from a centrally recognised university were eligible for the posts. Those who clear the exam will be posted in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur.

