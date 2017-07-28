APPSC Group 3 exam 2017 dates changed, hall tickets to release at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Group 3 main examinations (computer-based) will be held on September 22 and 23, 2017. APPSC Group 3 main examinations (computer-based) will be held on September 22 and 23, 2017.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group 3 hall tickets for mains exam will be released soon at psc.ap.gov.in. In the latest notification, APPSC has said to avoid any difficulties to candidates who travel from a long distance, the Commisson has decided to conduct Group 3 Mains exam for two days instead of one.

Therefore the Group 3 Panchayat Secretary Mains exam will be held on August 6 and 7, 2017. Over 50,000 candidates are eligible to take APPSC Group 3 Mains exam.

APPSC Group 3 Service hall ticket 2017, here’s how to download

– Go to the official website for APPSC (psc.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the notification “Halltickets for Group-3 Service are available for download”.

– Enter your User ID, mobile number and submit.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same.

On August 6, the exam will be held on Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Kadapa, Chittoor and Ananthapuramu and on August 7, it will take place at Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Nellore and Kurnool.

APPSC conducted the preliminary exam on April 23 and neary 3.67 lakh candidates appeared in the exam held at 1,430 venues in 13 districts. The results of the preliminary exam were announced on May 14. The screening test to fill 29 posts of Assistant Social Welfare Officer/ Asst. B.C. Welfare Officer/ Asst Tribal Welfare Officer was held on June 25, 2017.

