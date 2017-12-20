APPSC Group 1 Services Mains 2016: Result declared at psc.ap.gov.in, know how to check

APPSC has declared the result of Group 1 Services Main (re-exam) 2016. APPSC has declared the result of Group 1 Services Main (re-exam) 2016.

APPSC Mains: The result of Group 1 Services Main (re-exam) 2016 has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on its official website – psc.ap.gov.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the website itself. The re-exams were conducted from September 14 to 24, 2016 at Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupathi. The selected candidates will now have to face an interview round, which will be held from January 22 to February 20, 2018 at the Commission’s office.

Overall 294 candidates have qualified.

APPSC Group 1 Services Mains 2016, here’s how to check the result

Step 1: Log on to the official website psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result notification link for Group – I services exam 2016

Step 3: A PDF file will open, displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Individual memos to the candidates qualified for interview will be sent in due course. The date of the oral test/interview will be published on the website shortly.

Provisionally qualified candidates for interview are required to produce the below mentioned original certificates at the time of verification of documents on the same day of interview.

— Age, proof of age relaxation qualifications

— Study certificate

— Integrated community certificate in case of reserved candidates

— Certificate of exclusion from creamy layer in case of BCs from revenue authorities

— PH certificate in case of disabled candidates

