APPSC Group 1 Service exam 2017: Hall tickets released, check here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Group 1 Service examination 2017. Candidates who have applied for same can download the hall ticket from the official website of the APPSC.

The Group 1 preliminary exam will be conducted on May 7, 2017 and the main exam will be conducted in August 2017. The exam will be held in three parts. The first paper will test the candidates on their mental ability and genera awareness. The second paper is the English test. The last paper will be based on various subjects including History, General Awareness and Data Analysis.

Posts available- 78

Deputy Collectors in A.P. Civil Service (Executive Branch)- 5

Commercial Tax Officers in A.P. Commercial Taxes Service- 13

District Registrar in A.P. Registration and Stamps Service- 6

Deputy Supdt. of Police (Civil) Cat-2 in A.P. Police Service- 24

Assistant Prohibition & Excise Superintendent in A.P. Prohibition & Excise Service- 10

District B.C. Welfare Officer in A.P B.C. Welfare Service- 2

Municipal Commissioner Grade-II in A.P. Municipal Administration Service- 8

Assistant Commissioner of Labour in A.P Labour Service- 10

Steps to download APPSC Group 1 Service exam admit card

– Go to the official website for APPSC (psc.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the notification “Halltickets for Notification No. 36/2016 – Group-I Service are available for Download”.

– Enter your User ID and mobile number and submit.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 5:37 pm

