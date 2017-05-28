APPSC group 1 screening test 2017: Results announced at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC group 1 screening test 2017: The preliminary exam was conducted on May 7, 2017 at 13 district centres in the state. APPSC group 1 screening test 2017: The preliminary exam was conducted on May 7, 2017 at 13 district centres in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the results for the screening test the general recruitment for group 1 services. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the APPSC official website.

The preliminary exam was conducted on May 7, 2017 at 13 district centres in the state. The Commission has published three lists including the list of candidates who have cleared the screening test, the list of candidates who have qualified for the main exam and the list of candidates rejected.

The main written exam will consist of six compulsory papers and will be held from August 17 to August 27, 2017 from 10 am to 1 pm. The exams will be conducted at four centres in Vishakhapatinam, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Ananthapuramu.

Steps to check the results APPSC group 1 screening test 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Commission (psc.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the notification “Screening Test Results Qualified for Mains of Group I services (Notification No.36/2016)”.

– Click on any one of the lists provided.

– Use ctrl + F to find your roll number in the lists.

– Save a copy of the result and take a print out for further reference.

