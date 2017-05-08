APPSC Group 1 prelims exam 2017: Answer keys released at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC answer keys 2017 is released on the official website APPSC answer keys 2017 is released on the official website

APPSC answer keys 2017: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I answer keys released. The candidates can visit the official website — psc.ap.gov.in and view the answer keys after login with their details. The exam was held to fill up 78 posts of Group-1 Services. The candidates can submit objections up to May 15. A total of 78 posts are available.

APPSC Group 1 screening test was conducted at 174 venues in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. As per reports, a total of 5,069 (53.23 per cent) candidates have appeared for the APPSC group 1 recruitment examination.

Steps to download APPSC Group 1 Service answer keys 2017

– Go to the official website for APPSC (psc.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the notification “Answer keys for Notification No. 36/2016 – Group-I Service are available for Download” on the homepage.

– A pdf file will open

– Download the answer keys and take a print out of the same.

The main exam will be conducted in August 2017. The final dates and hall tickets will be notified only once the results of preliminary round will be declared.

Vacancy details for APPSC Group 1 Service 2017

Deputy Collectors in A.P. Civil Service (Executive Branch)- 5

Commercial Tax Officers in A.P. Commercial Taxes Service- 13

District Registrar in A.P. Registration and Stamps Service- 6

Deputy Supdt. of Police (Civil) Cat-2 in A.P. Police Service- 24

Assistant Prohibition & Excise Superintendent in A.P. Prohibition & Excise Service- 10

District B.C. Welfare Officer in A.P B.C. Welfare Service- 2

Municipal Commissioner Grade-II in A.P. Municipal Administration Service- 8

Assistant Commissioner of Labour in A.P Labour Service- 10

