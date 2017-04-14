APPSC AEE exam 2016 results: Provisional list released, check here

APPSC AEE results 2016: Over 70,000 candidates applied for the job APPSC AEE results 2016: Over 70,000 candidates applied for the job

APPSC AEE results 2016: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the list of candidates provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates for the Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) post. A total of 1466 candidates has cleared the mains examination held on December 29 and 30, 2016 at 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The verification of original certificates will be held from April 26, 2017 to May 16 at 10.30 am onwards at the Commission’s Office. The shortlisted candidates can check the datewise schedule of verification of certificates from the Commission’s website – psc.ap.gov.in.

Steps to check APPSC AEE results 2016

Visit the official website mentioned above

Click on the results section

A new page will open. Click on result notification

A list will open displaying names of shortlisted candidates

Read | Paper leak: What measures government should take to check it

The Commission has conducted the prelims and main examination last year for the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE). A total of 37,400 candidates qualified for the main examination. The selection ratio from screening test to main examination would be 1:50 with reference to the number of posts.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission had earlier released a notification for the recruitment of 748 vacancies at the AEE post in various engineering services. The advertisement (notification no. 06/2016) for this post had been released on August 17, 2016. The Commission has received more than 70,000 applications.

View: Latest government jobs to apply in 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now