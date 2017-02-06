APSLPRB Police Constable and Warder exam 2017: Results declared, check here

APSLPRB PC and Warder exam 2017: The exam was conducted in January. APSLPRB PC and Warder exam 2017: The exam was conducted in January.

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has declared the results for the recruitment of Police Constables (Civil and AR) and Warder (Prisons). The Board released the admit cards and conducted the examination in January. There are 4548 vacancies for the same.

Candidates who had been waiting for the results can now download the same from the official website.

Steps to download results:

– Go to the official website (appolice.gov.in).

– Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on “AP State Level Police Recruitment Board”.

– Under the “Results” section, click on “PC (Civil, AR) and Warder in Prisons”.

– Enter your “Hall Ticket Number” and your “Registration Number” and click on “Submit”.

– Download your results and keep a print out of the same for further reference.

