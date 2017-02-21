Andhra Pradesh APSLPRB police constable exam 2016: Results declared, check here

AP Police results 2016: A total of 17, 524 candidates have qualified for the PC (Communications) AP Police results 2016: A total of 17, 524 candidates have qualified for the PC (Communications)

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has declared the results for the recruitment of police constables (communication). The Board released the admit cards and conducted the examination on January 29.

APSLPRB had earlier invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill vacancies in the police constable recruitment exam. As many as 17, 524 candidates have qualified for the PC (Communications). The Board conducted the exam in three stages — prelims, physical test and final exams.

Thousands of candidates appeared for the exam can now check the results on the official website — appolice.gov.in. Here are some simple steps to view the results

Steps to download APSLPRB police constable exam 2016 results:

– Go to the official website.

– Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on “AP State Level Police Recruitment Board”.

– Under the “Results” section, click on “PC (communication)”.

– Enter your “Hall Ticket Number” and your “Registration Number” and click on “Submit”.

– Download your results and keep a print out of the same for further reference.

