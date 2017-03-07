APGENCO recruitment 2017: Apply for 94 trainee assistant engineer posts

APGENCO recruitment 2017: The corporation is the largest power generating company in Andhra Pardesh and contributes to 41 per cent of the of the total energy requirement in the state. APGENCO recruitment 2017: The corporation is the largest power generating company in Andhra Pardesh and contributes to 41 per cent of the of the total energy requirement in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) has invited engineering graduates to apply for 94 trainee assistant engineer posts in the electrical, mechanical, civil and electronics branches. Candidates have to clear a written test on April 23, 2017 to be eligible for the posts.

The corporation is the largest power generating company in Andhra Pardesh and contributes to 41 per cent of the of the total energy requirement in the state. Vacancies are available in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishskhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chitoor, Cuddapah, Anantpur and Kurnool. Selected candidates will undergo a training period of one year.

Posts available: 94

Trainee assistant engineer (electrical)- 44

Trainee assistant engineer (mechanical)- 26

Trainee assistant engineer (electronics)- 6

Trainee assistant engineer (civil)- 18

Eligibility:

– Candidates should not be older than 40 years. There is a relaxation for the upper age limit up to 5 years for the reserved categories and 10 years for the physically handicapped.

– Candidates should possess a graduate degree from any recognised university which is suitable for the post (BE, BTech, AMIE).

Fee:

OC and candidates from other states must pay a fee of Rs 500.

Candidates of the reserved categories have to pay a fee of Rs 150.

Steps to apply:

– Go to the official APGENCO website (apgenco.gov.in).

– Click on the links to apply online.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and upload the appropriate documents.

– Click on “Submit”.

– Take a print out of the application for further reference.

