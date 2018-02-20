AP Post recruitment 2018: Apply for 245 postman, mail guard posts at appost.in, details

AP post recruitment 2018: The selection will be made on the basis of an objective type aptitude test. The selection will be made on the basis of an objective type aptitude test.

AP post recruitment 2018: The Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief post master general is hiring for the posts of mail guard and postman through direct recruitment. Those selected will be appointed on a probation period of two years. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website — appost.in before March 15. The application fee can be paid till March 16 and the final submission of application can be done till March 20.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 245

Designation

Postman

Mail Guard

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed matriculation from a recognised university/board.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 27 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of an objective type aptitude test which will carry a total of 100 marks. written exam will be conducted in Kurnool, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. There will be no negative marking. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes.

Exam pattern

Part A: General Knowledge (25 questions) – 25 marks

Part B: Mathematics (25 questions) – 25 marks

Part C: Two segments:

English language (25 questions) – 25 marks

Telugu language (25 questions) – 25 marks

How to apply

Interested lot can apply at the official websites – appost.in or indiapost.gov.in.

Application fee: Rs 100

Examination fee: Rs 400

SC/SC/PWD/Women are exempted from payment of examination fee.

